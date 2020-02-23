Thematic Exhibition-cum-sale of crafts: Art for livelihood

Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts under the aegis of Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India with an objective to promote livelihood for artisans is organising Thematic Exhibition-cum-sale of crafts. It is produced by skilled artisans from the North Eastern States of India at Shipra Mall Indirapuram, Delhi NCR from February 21 to March 1. Total 20 skilled artisans from eight states of NER will showcase and sale their handicrafts in the 10-day exhibition-cum-sale.



The exhibition was inaugurated by Ravi K Passi, Chairman EPCH and Virender Kumar, Regional Director, O/o Development Commissioner Handicrafts. During the inauguration, R K Verma, Executive Director, EPCH informed that EPCH is organising such handicrafts retail exhibitions at 10 major places across India include Bangalore, Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam, Lucknow and Delhi NCR focusing on crafts with GI tag (Geographical Indication), crafts from NER states and crafts produced by artisans of SC communities.

Rakesh Kumar, Director General EPCH informed that artisans are the backbone of Indian handicraft sector and possess inherent skill, technical and traditional craftsmanship. During this 10 days exhibition-cum-sale, the visitors of Chennai will be able to see a wide variety of crafts from North East states. Buying these handicrafts can directly contribute in the improvement of the livelihood of these artisans from NER states.

Kumar further said that EPCH has facilitated these artisans with online transaction mechanism in order to accept cash less payments.Variety of crafts from NER states such as fashion accessories; cane and bamboo crafts; natural fibre crafts of water hyacinth; terracotta crafts from Assam; kitchen ware & houseware; decorative; textile crafts from Nagaland; Black Pottery; bags; baskets of Kauna fibre (water reed plant); artistic textiles from Manipur; Cane & bamboo basketry and weaving products from Meghalaya and Tripura; artistic textiles and fashion accessories from Sikkim and lifestyle crafts among others are being showcased.