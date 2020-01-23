The Other Side
National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), New Delhi, Ministry of Culture, Government of India is organising an exhibition 'Gérard Garouste – The Other Side' in collaboration with French Institute in India, Embassy of France. The opening ceremony of the exhibition will be held at NGMA, January 28, 5:30 pm, in the presence of Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of Culture, India, Franck Riester, Minister of Culture, France
