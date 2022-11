The India International Centre (IIC) is set to organise 'The Intangible and the Invisible', an exhibition of paintings by Pedro Trueba, a plastic artist from Mexico. To be inaugurated by H.E. Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Mexico, at 6:30 pm today, the exhibition will be on view till November 18, 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm daily at IIC's Annexe Art Gallery.