The IIC Experience - Celebrating India with music, art and cuisine

The Centre's annual festival, 'The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts', which started on October 14 and will continue till October 20, 2022, brings together much of what gives the IIC life through its range of activities: dance, music, theatre, films, discussions, exhibitions and special cuisine. The different components of the festival are being held in both outdoor and indoor spaces throughout the seven days.

This year, 'The IIC Experience' has a strong focus on India. While the festival opened on October 14 at 6:30 pm with a presentation of 'Uncharted Seas', a Kathak presentation by 'Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company - The Drishtikon Dance Foundation', the second and third days were full of melodious concerts, vocal recitals and creative plays to captivate the audience.

The fourth day will offer a play, titled 'The Old Man' by Orchid Theatre, Assam and directed by Sahidul Haque. It's an adaptation of 'The Old Man and the Sea' by Ernest Hemingway. The next day, a presentation of 'Mulaqaat: A Polish-Ukrainian' venture with the music group 'Babooshki' along with Indian instrumentalists will be shown.

The penultimate evening will offer people a unique Carnatic ensemble, 'Three Generations on the Violin: Hindustani Violin Concert' which will be presented by N Rajam with her daughter, Sangeeta Shankar and granddaughters, Nandini Shankar and Ragini Shankar. The final performance in the evening on the last day will feature an international concert, 'Nitya Amore', a dance collaboration between India and Italy exploring the concept of love through music and dance from both countries.

Along with a varied range of exhibitions that promise to celebrate Indian art, handloom and handicrafts, the seven-day festival has also organised its film festival, 'New Wave - Rebellious Poets of Cinema'. It's specially curated by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, an award-winning filmmaker, archivist and Director, 'Film Heritage Foundation'.

Each day, the festival concludes on an epicurean note, as IIC is presenting a mix of Indian and international cuisine, which includes Polish, Italian and Sud-Est-Pan Asian food and from India. At the cafeteria in the Gandhi-King Plaza, lost gems of Rohilkhand, Raj Re-visited and Hyderabadi cuisine are also being served at the cafeteria in the Gandhi-King Plaza.