The festival of melodious Thumri tunes comes to an end

The grand annual musical show of 'Thumri Festival' by Sahitya Kala Parishad celebrated its final day with artists like Indresh Mishra, Sunanda Sharma and Shubha Mudgal creating a melodious aura. The three-day festival, which started on August 26 at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, witnessed some rare 'thumri' compositions by eminent artists.

The first day's performances were by Pandit Bholanath Mishra, Madhumita Ray and Indrani Mukherjee. On the second day, Dr Rita Dev started the evening by presenting 'thumri' in 'manjh khamaj'. Her next presentation was 'kajri'. Her melodious rendition also included 'Jhoola' in 'Raag megh'. She ended her act with a 'bandish ki thumri' in 'Raag khamaj'. Later, Sonali Bose presented 'khamaj' in 'Raag mishra', followed by a 'Kafi', and 'Kajri - Barse Kari re Badariya Mor Chunaria Bhiji Jai'. Kakali Mukherjee concluded the evening by presenting 'thumri' based on 'Mishra Maru Bihag', which was followed by 'kajri' in 'Mishra Kaushik Dhwani' and 'Dadra' based on 'Shivranjani'.

The final day started with Indresh Mishra, who has been a part of various editions of 'Thumri Festival' while performing with his guru, Pandit Channulal Mishra. Following his footsteps, the eminent Indian classical vocalist presented 'Mishra Pilu', 'Mishra Pahadi' and to name a few. This was followed by Sunanda Sharma's melodious presentation, who presented a variety of 'thumri' that are rare compositions based on different 'rasas' like 'Shringar Ras' and 'Karun Ras.' The evening came to an end with a breathtaking performance by none other than Shubha Mudgal, who presented 'thumri' and 'Dadra' compositions.

Sharing her views, Dr Monica Priyadarshini, Sahitya Kala Parishad's secretary, said, " 'Sahitya Kala Parishad' has been organising 'Thumri Festival' for the past many years. This year, our effort was to bring those artists who we did not hear at this festival earlier. Hence, we wanted to introduce upcoming artists to Delhiites. Since we are doing these events after the pandemic, we are trying to organise as many events as possible to cover up the gap of the past two years."