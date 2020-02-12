The fabulous 50s
Age is just a number. The same is what should be kept in mind when it comes to fitness. For people above the age of 50 even a small amount of exercise daily can have many health benefits.
Staying active in your golden years helps build muscles and keep you flexible. This in turn helps you to recover quickly and keep your immunity levels up, say heath experts.
They say it is very important to take proper precautions if you haven't exercised recently, start slowly and build yourself up to the point where you're burning calories and working out comfortably.
Forget the fear as you move towards improving your physical health. Basic fitness goals can be achieved with a minimum of 30 minutes of working out everyday.
It is very important to start slow and then build your endurance, strength, balance and flexibility gradually. Avoid overexerting yourself, especially if it's your first time trying a new workout.
After three-four weeks of consistent exercise, you should feel more comfortable while working out. The best activities for individuals above 50 years of age would be low impact yet very effective exercises such as brisk walking, cycling and swimming that helps in building confidence and strength initially.
After easing into fitness, those who are over 50 years of age should aspire to do moderate aerobic activity for 30 minutes daily, muscle strengthening at least three times a week, and balance exercises two days a week.
Tai chi, ballroom dancing are also good options to stay fit, keep moving and have fun.
Practising yoga regularly has long lasting benefits for your health. It helps improve balance, protect joints and can also help control chronic pain.
Go ahead and enjoy your fabulous 50's and healthy years ahead.
