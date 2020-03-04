The age old folk songs presented in an unique way
'Kacha Sona', a CD containing 10 folk songs sung by Shimli Basu was released in a function at the Press Club of Kolkata on March 4.
Those present at the function included thespian Bibhas Chakraborty, noted exponents of Tagore songs
Pramita Mallick and Shraboni Sen among others.
Shimli, a post graduate fellow in
acting and theatre making from drama school in Mumbai, is into music from her early childhood. She is the daughter of noted folk singer Swapan Basu while her mother Sohini is an exponent in Hindustani classical music.
The age old folk songs have been
presented in a unique way because of Shimli's rendition and passion for music. The songs have eternal appeal and are more relevant in today's tortured and uncertain world. "My theatre has music in it and music has theatre in it," said Shimli.
Folk music has received a major impetus following the initiative of the state government. Nearly two lakh folk artistes get monthly stipend.
Many folk singers and musicians living in rural Bengal who had quitted the profession because of economic hardship have once again come back to their traditional fold.
The initiative has made folk music popular and there are no festivals where folk artistes are not invited to perform. Large numbers of youths have been attracted towards folk music and this has infused a new gush of adrenaline to fold music and folk culture. In Rabindra Bharati University a museum is coming up to display traditional folk instruments.
Shimli's CD is likely to be well accepted by the young and old audience.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus panic just to divert attention from Delhi riots:...4 March 2020 6:05 PM GMT
Adjournment for a month unjustified: SC asks HC to hear...4 March 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 15 Italians4 March 2020 6:02 PM GMT
7 months on, ban on social media lifted in J&K4 March 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Centre clears 72 changes to Companies Act, 20134 March 2020 6:00 PM GMT