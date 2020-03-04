The age old folk songs presented in an unique way

'Kacha Sona', a CD containing 10 folk songs sung by Shimli Basu was released in a function at the Press Club of Kolkata on March 4.



Those present at the function included thespian Bibhas Chakraborty, noted exponents of Tagore songs

Pramita Mallick and Shraboni Sen among others.

Shimli, a post graduate fellow in

acting and theatre making from drama school in Mumbai, is into music from her early childhood. She is the daughter of noted folk singer Swapan Basu while her mother Sohini is an exponent in Hindustani classical music.

The age old folk songs have been

presented in a unique way because of Shimli's rendition and passion for music. The songs have eternal appeal and are more relevant in today's tortured and uncertain world. "My theatre has music in it and music has theatre in it," said Shimli.

Folk music has received a major impetus following the initiative of the state government. Nearly two lakh folk artistes get monthly stipend.

Many folk singers and musicians living in rural Bengal who had quitted the profession because of economic hardship have once again come back to their traditional fold.

The initiative has made folk music popular and there are no festivals where folk artistes are not invited to perform. Large numbers of youths have been attracted towards folk music and this has infused a new gush of adrenaline to fold music and folk culture. In Rabindra Bharati University a museum is coming up to display traditional folk instruments.

Shimli's CD is likely to be well accepted by the young and old audience.