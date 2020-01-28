Tea tales from Darjeeling

Given the undisputed popularity of tea and the quest for variety by today's millennial, Bengali YouTube channel Foodka in association with Tea Board India, brings home the intoxicating charm of Indian tea at the fingertips of the youth and foodies, spearheaded by celebrated RJ Mir and renowned food blogger Indrajit Lahiri.



Foodka and Tea Board of India brings out a series of five episodes dedicated to the magic and mind-boggling array of darjeeling tea and also the tourism circuit of the region.

The series will take us on a journey through the tea gardens as well as the food which goes hand in hand with the hot exquisite cup of tea.

"Since a large number of subscribers of this popular YouTube channel are youth, with this series we hope to let our tea lovers of all ages rediscover their friend, philosopher and guide in Indian tea," said food blogger, Indrajit Lahiri.

"Tea has been a hugely popular beverage amongst all Indians and the varieties of tea enjoyed throughout the length and breadth of this country are innumerable as are the ways of preparation of the beverage," said A K Ray, Deputy Chairman, Tea Board India.