Taste of Punjab
Embark on a journey of taste buds for a quintessential Punjabi dining experience at Daniell's Tavern. Filled with the goodness of butter and infused with authentic Punjabi spices, the classic menu is curated to please your platter.
When: February 1 – 10
Where: Daniell's Tavern, The Imperial, New Delhi
Timings: 6:30 pm –11:45 pm
