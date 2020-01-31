Taste of Punjab

Embark on a journey of taste buds for a quintessential Punjabi dining experience at Daniell's Tavern. Filled with the goodness of butter and infused with authentic Punjabi spices, the classic menu is curated to please your platter.

When: February 1 – 10

Where: Daniell's Tavern, The Imperial, New Delhi

Timings: 6:30 pm –11:45 pm