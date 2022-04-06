Tantalize your taste bud with Mexican recipes at Princeton Club

Kolkata: Feisty, vibrant and mysterious - these words define the land of Mexico. A mix of ethnic varieties and a vibrant history gives it a unique culinary culture. Princeton Club, the premium social club presents gourmets a gastronomic journey into the vivacious culinary history of Mexico. Foodies with liking for tangy, flamboyant, spicy Mexican recipes have ample reasons to revel in the Mexican Food Festival at Princeton Club.

Princeton Club, the premium new age social club is presenting a 10 day long Mexican food festival from April 1 to April 10,2022 for its guests and valued members during lunch and dinner.

The fare lures gourmands with an array of spicy dishes. The journey begins with 'Soup Caldo DE Res', a Mexican soup made with a flavorful chicken broth and filled with lots of vegetables such as squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. It has vegetarian option as well. Another dish, 'Cheese fundido' will melt in the mouth with chorizo; a smoky, spicy, ground sausage. A few other popular dishes including Cheese Gordita Crunch and Charcoal Burritos with Cheese Brust would bring cheer to the souls of a quintessential Mexican food lover.

The main course boasts of Fiesta Rice – fluffy, tender, flavourful rice and colourful vegetables which can be served with Tex Max Hot Pot - a shredded chicken or vegetables made in the slow cooker with salsa, black beans , corn and cream cheese. The dessert section presents Alegria De Amranto with Vanilla Ice Cream.

The chef Abhijit chakraborty, experimented adeptly various ingredients with flamboyant use of chilies, cheese, corn and peanuts, vanilla, beans, tomatoes and chili peppers with lip smacking taste. We hope the fare will be adored by our patrons", said Sanjay Karmakar, Manager, Operations , Princeton Club.