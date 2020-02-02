Taking ahead the concept of Guru-shishya parampara

Kautilya Foundation and Aamad Dance Centre organised the Pratibha Vasantotsav Festival on February 1, 2020, at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House. The festival celebrated budding artist through Guru Shishya Parampara and also emphasised different moods of Vasantotsav. The event also spreaded the message of unity 'Ekta ka Sandesh'.

The evening commenced with a lamp lighting session followed by an inaugural performance by the artists of Aamad Dance Centre who presented Saraswati Stuti. The performance showcased the Basant Panchami also known as Goddess Saraswati's birthday.

As the evening continued, the audience was mesmerised by Nisha Kesari's Kathak ensemble. She began her formal training since the early age of 7 and formally initiated her Kathak training under her guru Rani Khanam who is renowned Kathak exponent.

Pratibha Vasantotsav Festival was her Rang Manch Pravesh. Nisha started the performance with Ardhanarishvara which is an androgynous deity composed of Shiva and his consort Shakti, representing the synthesis of masculine and feminine energies.

The item signifies "totality that lies beyond duality", that God is beyond the classification of male and female.

This was followed by her second item Taal Dhamar in which she presented traditional Kathak Nritya like; Upaj, That, Aamad, Paran Aamad,Tihai, Tukra, Ladi and Paran. Her third presentation was Gatnikas. In this presentation, she presented a few gatnikas – a beautiful graceful walk along with a few gatnikas of Nawab Wajid Ali shah like; Husn, Peshwaj, salami, rukhsar etc. Following this was her fourth and last presentation on Surdas's composition: 'Shayam Mile Mohe Aise Mai'.

It is about a young girl who meets Krishna and spends time with him, but when she returns to her home, she makes many stories to her mother about being late. As the evening continued, Nisha presented Taal Teentaal and performed Paran, Tihai, Kavvit, Tukra, Ladi and Chand.

There was a presentation of 'Basant' by Ridhima Singh, Shubhangee Goel and Tanya Sehgal. The act depicted shades of Basant or Spring.

When the spring comes, the yellow mustard blooms in every field, the air is filled with a fresh aroma of life after a long winters sleep, the skies are filled with a lot of colours, rainbows freshen the face of the earth. The composition for the item was done by Hazrat Amir Khusrow.

Another highlight of the evening was an enthralling performance by the Kathak exponent Dr Rekha Mehra who performed Madhurashtakam.

A trained classical dancer, Dr Rekha Mehra acquired a unique style of her own and has skillfully blended Indian mythology with traditional dance style alongside Jaipur and Lucknow Gharana.