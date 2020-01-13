Take your pet on holiday with you

Here's a fun fact, a recent study reveals eighty percent of Indian pet owners consider their pets to be a fully fledged member of the family. But seventy percent of pet owners currently find that there is a lack of clear and quality information around travelling with their pets abroad.

This ends up either putting a spanner in their vacation plans or traveling without the most favourite member of their family.

Here's another interesting fact – sixty sic percent of pet owners even admit that in the coming year they would choose their holiday destinations based on whether they can take their pets.

With this in mind, in 2020 one can expect to see pet-owners around the world making a conscious effort to put their pet(s) in the priority lane.

In order to meet the needs of travellers seeking the perfect pet-friendly accommodation it will be more and more important for pet-friendly accommodations around the world to create a welcoming environment for their guests and their precious companions.

The year ahead will see accommodations offer pet-friendly amenities to cater for travellers' pets' needs, with the top five amenities for a paws-itively fun and furry vacation, according to the pet owners themselves.

Commenting on the study, travel and tourism experts say, "As we proceed towards a new decade, we will see travel becoming more and more sustainable and technologically-advanced, further aided by enhanced services and offerings that enable the modern day inquisitive traveller to experience the world.

From catering to their peaked interest in lesser known destinations to counter over-tourism, to customised travel recommendations, we want to ensure that the travellers have the most diverse selection of places to stay at as we help them prepare and plan their travel in 2020 and beyond."