Sunny Leone bags a comedy web series

Sunny Leone has taken up a new comedy show on a digital platform.

"I can't reveal much about it but it's always exciting to be a part of a new project. I really enjoy doing comedy and it's always good to share a laugh or two which puts a smile on someone's face," told Sunny.

A source shared that Sunny has a great sense of humour and that's something that would reflect in this show. "She has an impeccable comic timing. She also decided to flag off her fees and would be donating it to St Catherines home. The thought of adoption came up when she and Daniel (her husband) used to visit the place often," added the source.

On the film front, she plays the lead role in the horror-comedy web series 'Koka Kola'.

Recently, Sunny Leone received three honours at the 13th Edition of the Asian Business and Social Forum in Thailand.

Sunny was feted with the Asia One Women empowerment Award, 40 under 40, Influential Asian Award and India's Fastest Growing Brand

award for her cosmetic line StarStruck.