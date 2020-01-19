Stick to your fitness resolution

With a brand new year most of us contemplate on our flawed decisions and make resolutions to do better in the coming year. One of the most important resolutions that is made by many is to live a healthy lifestyle and practice a sustainable fitness regime.

Studies suggest that many resolutions are broken within the very first month of the year, while several others give up as the year ends due to irregular working patterns or low will power or even lack of perseverance. Amaresh Ojha, CEO and Founder, Gympik suggest few ways that might help one to stick to their fitness resolution.

Self-awareness: Change starts when you measure where you stand and how far you need to go. You need self-awareness before you can achieve self-improvement. Keep a regular check on your growth cycle and constantly observe and read what can help you improve, in terms of both your health and wellness.

Maintain a daily journal: Maintain a workout journal to record each workout you do. It is interesting to look back when you see the progress you've made. Depending on your capability, make smaller changes such as run 100 meters more than the past week, do 1-2 more reps more with an increased weight, increase your workout time by 10 minutes etc.

Don't skip breakfast: You must not skip breakfast as it is the first meal of the day and it helps in breaking your overnight fast. If you skip your breakfast, you add to this fast which might affect your metabolism. So, make it a habit to have breakfast within two hours of waking up. Consuming a healthy breakfast reinstates the glucose levels in the body and lowers your stress levels.

Don't beat yourself up: You may skip a yoga or cardio session once in a blue moon, which won't make much of a difference. But if you skip them for days this will disrupt your healthy lifestyle and you will notice strength losses. In order to return your body to pre-holiday levels, begin with 10 to 12 minutes of cardio at a normal intensity. Then gradually, add time till you get back to your previous workout duration. To return to weight training, use the same resistance as before but lessen your reps by about a third and then gradually increase going back to your normal workout patterns.