Star-studded evening
Under the inspiration of the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, DumDum municipality organised 'Dumdum Utsav 2020'. Harendra Singh, Chairman, Dum Dum Municipality and Barun Natta, Vice Chairman, Dum Dum Municipality arranged this beautiful festival with the support of Minister Bratya Basu.
The festival saw performances by musical stars like Surajit and friends, Srinjan (Kohinoor Sen Barat and community) Kartik Das Baul, Sgnik Sen, Mallhar, Anwesha Duttgupta, Iman Chakraborty, KK, Shubhmita and Shan among others
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Delhi polls not an ordinary one between two parties'10 Jan 2020 6:27 PM GMT
If criminals move freely, BJP should be ashamed: Sisodia10 Jan 2020 6:26 PM GMT
TPDDL launches e-bill service10 Jan 2020 6:25 PM GMT
IG, Commissioner of Meerut meet Gaurav Chandel's family10 Jan 2020 6:25 PM GMT
IPU kicks off nat'l seminar on Judicial delays10 Jan 2020 6:23 PM GMT