Star-studded evening

Under the inspiration of the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee, DumDum municipality organised 'Dumdum Utsav 2020'. Harendra Singh, Chairman, Dum Dum Municipality and Barun Natta, Vice Chairman, Dum Dum Municipality arranged this beautiful festival with the support of Minister Bratya Basu.

The festival saw performances by musical stars like Surajit and friends, Srinjan (Kohinoor Sen Barat and community) Kartik Das Baul, Sgnik Sen, Mallhar, Anwesha Duttgupta, Iman Chakraborty, KK, Shubhmita and Shan among others