Staging the artistic talents

National High School in Kolkata, organised their Annual Day Celebration, 2020 at Nazrul Mancha. The school which is committed to inspire and achieve the highest standards of intellectual and personal development of a student witnessed a beautiful programme performed by the school students. Eminent personalities like, S. Radhakrishnan, President, NRIMES, also Dr Mahua Das, President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Tapas Mukherjee, OSD (WBCHSE) was the Guest of Honour at the event.



The cultural programme was conducted by the students and teachers along with prize distribution ceremony. There was an array of programmes scheduled like Ganesh Vandana, Taalka Mel, Incredible India, Expressions by Yash, Flights of Joy, Kal Mrigaya, Rangabati, Cinderella, Bheem Badh, Suhana Safar, Mangal Svaraya Namahato name a few performed by the students of primary, secondary and higher secondary sections.

"It is a day for the students to stage their artistic talents and for the school to honour eminent personalitiespersonalities, this year being Athelete, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Indian weightlifter," said K R Sriram, Secretary, National High School.

Within a stimulating environment, the school strives to instill in students a desire to learn, accept challenges and aspire to excellence in whatever they choose to do. It relentlessly endeavors to inculcate resilience, adaptability, positive disposition of character, knowledge and skill in students which in turn help them to become socially responsible adults.