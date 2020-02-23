SRMIST registers impressive performance in placement arena

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has shown splendid performance in the placement arena with more than 8,200 students getting job offers in the present placement season.



This year's placement figures managed to surpass the previous year's achievement where 3020 offers were received from big four IT companies namely TCS, Cognizant, Infosys and Wipro. About 625 companies are said to have made more than 1965 dream and super dream offers to its students.

"At end of the first day in this years' placement season, TCS made 1437 offers, Infosys made 1315 offers. About 1175 offers poured in from Cognizant and Wipro made 822 offers, said Director, Career Centre at SRMIST, Sriram S Padmanabhan.

"Apart from this, TCS has made 183 offers under 'Digital Track'. This is the highest number of offers made by these four companies in any single campus in the country", he added.

Microsoft stood to be the highest with Rs 41.6 lakhs per annum offer. Other top recruiters are Amazon (18 offers of 32 lakhs per annum), Barclays (25 offers of 10 lakhs per annum) and startup Udaan (4 offers of 30 lakhs per annum).

Spelling out the secret behind the impressive performance Padmanabhan said, "At SRMIST we help engineering graduates to integrate scientific and engineering principles to develop products and processes that contribute to economic growth, advances in medical care, enhanced national security and many other sectors."

Sriram further said that having a vibrant engineering education not just helps the civic, economic and intellectual activity of a country but also the graduates themselves.

SRMIST is spread across 250 acres and has student strength of over 20,000. The institution began in a humble way in 2002 and has moved ahead with time registering various achievements in the field of higher education. Currently, students from all corners of India come to the premises with a motive of accessing quality education in the field of engineering, arts, medicine, management and humanities.

The campus of SRMIST also houses a full-fledged medical college, hospital and research centre beside a School of Public Health which is a nodal centre for implanting the National Family Health Survey in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

SRMIST's semester abroad programme enables students to do internships at Harvard and other top-notch foreign universities. Achievements of the esteemed institution are not limited to delivering quality education but also are considerably spread on the research domain.

SRMIST has been undertaking cutting edge research in frontier areas with more than 224 government-funded research projects at an outlay of Rs. 115 crores since 2007.