SRM students receive AICTE national award
The students of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur have made their Alma Mater proud once again. This time, team SRM Green Stabilizers from the Department of Civil Engineering ranked first in the national AICTE - Chhatra Vishwakarma Award, 2019.
The award ceremony was held in New Delhi on February 24. The team received a certificate and cash prize of Rs 51,000. The team was ranked first in the Land sub-category by presenting an innovative solution/prototype under the theme 'How to enhance the income of village'. The student team consists of M Aravind, Shankar Kandasamy, Dhivya S and Kavya M. They were mentored by Chezhiyan S, Assistant Professor/Civil.
The team collected the awarded from the Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal and Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education, Professor Anil D Sahasrabudhe.
The event was organised by All India Council for Technical Education. SRMIST was one of the 6,676 applicants received throughout the country.
The project submitted for the award is 'Adopting Bio Reinforcement
Techniques to Control Soil Erosion on Bench Terraces and Irrigation
Channels'. The project adopted bio-reinforcement techniques to control soil erosion on bench terraces and irrigation channels. The shoulder bunds and risers of the bench terraces are severely endangered by soil erosion, so the bench terraces and bunds of the
irrigation channels were bio-stabilised by planting Vetiver (Chrysopogon zizanioides) densely. To ensure the results scientifically, the specialised In-situ jet erosion test
apparatus has been designed and
fabricated for conducting erodability test in the field itself.
By conducting In-situ jet erosion test periodically at several bio-reinforced sites, it was found that the control of soil erosion by Vetiver bio-reinforcement is increased by 56% in six months and the strength increase was found to be 62% comparatively with the unreinforced soil. This technique will facilitate the farmers in maintaining bench terraces without any financial hurdles.
