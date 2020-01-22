SRM institute inks MoU with Kansas State University of US

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Kansas State University (KSU), USA. Professors Dr Ramasamy Perumal and Dr Krishna Jagadish from KSU visited SRMIST for the purpose. Both the faculties are also adjunct professors in SRMIST.



Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramasamy Perumal said that the process of the MoU is length and he is happy to have this association with SRMIST. "It is important to give students a lift and push them towards a higher calling. This MoU will be a team effort. It is important not to underestimate oneself and aim at a better output. With the facilities that SRMIST offers, we are also contemplating bringing our own PhD students here for research."

Professor Krishna Jagadish said, "I was completely new to SRMIST and after I got to know about the infrastructure and the well-equipped faculty, I am pretty much happy to have signed this MoU with this institution. I hope this agreement turns out to be meaningful and productive."

Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr Sandeep Sancheti, said, "The message for the youngsters is to dream big and follow leaders to gain and improve their knowledge. This is a good partnership that we have earned. This will not just benefit the Genetics department but also the clusters around it like agriculture, biotechnology and so on. This association will be special as KSU's doors are not open to everyone. We will do our best to fulfill the terms of the agreement and move forward."

He also invited KSU's leadership to visit SRMIST in future

Also, present on the occasion were Director (International Relations) Kartar Singh, IQSC Director Dr Latha Pillai, HoD of Genetic Engineering Dr M Parani among others.

This MoU will facilitate exchange of students and scientists to conduct research of mutual interest, exchange of professors for lectures and short term visits, invitations to scholars for participation in conferences, symposia and instruction, exchange of information, academic materials and publications in fields of mutual interest,

facilitating the mobility of students, through exchange and visits, between two universities.

This agreement will also host one student every year with a stipend for a one-year duration. This can be at undergraduate, masters or Ph.D level.