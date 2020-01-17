Soybean oil diet may trigger genetic changes in brain

Widely consumed soybean oil not only leads to obesity and diabetes but may also affect neurological conditions like autism, Alzheimer's disease, anxiety and depression, report researchers from University of California Riverside.

In a study conducted on mice, the scientists found pronounced effects of the soybean oil on the hypothalamus where a number of critical processes take place.

The research team discovered nearly 100 genes – including the 'love hormone' oxytocin produced in hypothalamus – affected by the soybean oil diet.

"The hypothalamus regulates body weight via your metabolism, maintains body temperature, is critical for reproduction and physical growth as well as your response to stress," said Margarita Curras-Collazo, lead author on the study.

The research team has not yet isolated which chemicals in the oil are responsible for the changes they found in the hypothalamus.

"But they have ruled out two candidates. It is not linoleic acid, since the modified oil also produced genetic disruptions; nor is it stigmasterol"

Identifying the compounds responsible for the negative effects is an important area for the team's future research.

"If there's one message I want people to take away, it's this: reduce consumption of soybean oil," Deol added.