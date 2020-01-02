South Kolkata Nrityangan holds its 13th annual dance programme

Recently, South Kolkata Nrityangan, a dance institution organised their annual dance program at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. A famous dancer and founder of South Kolkata Nrityangan, Thankumuni Kutti Jhinuk Mukherjee Sinha inaugurated the annual dance evening. Many prominent personalities were facilitated at the event including head of ICCR Gautam De, dancer and actress Malabika Sen, dancer Sangeeta Aich Bhowmick, dancer Kohinoor Sen Barat and secretary of Kallamandalam Somnath Kutty.



Jhinuk Mukherjee Sinha performed Bharatnatyam (Anada Natana Ganapatim) in the second part of the evening. Following the marvelous performance, 150 students of South Kolkata Nrityangan institute presented their dance performance. The performances varied from Pushpanjali, Natyanjali, Sree Ganapati, Jyoti Saram, to Mohona Murlidhar sloka etc.

Last part of this program dance drama was based on the Rabindra Sangeet's name 'Shanti r Barta'. Rohini Roy Chowdhury, Sonak Chattopadhyay and student performed music and Subhadeep Chakraborty presented the script. Music was arranged by Subrata Mukherjee. The dance drama concept and direction was given by Jhinuk Mukherjee Sinha who also performed it.