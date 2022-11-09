'Song of Water' - Intertwining cultures in a beautiful relationship

Netherlands, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the National Gallery for Modern Arts (NGMA), New Delhi will present the world premiere of 'Song of Water - See the Music, Hear the Paintings', a unique and original composition of the world-renowned Indo-Dutch couple, Pandit Shubhendra Rao and Maestro Saskia Rao-de Haas. The lives and music of this unique couple embody how the cultures of the Netherlands and India are intertwined in a beautiful relationship.

The premiere will take place on November 11, 2022, at 6:30 pm.

The world premiere of 'Song of Water' promises the audience an experience that's both familiar and unexpected simultaneously. The original music, composed by the two renowned artists, takes inspiration from the artwork of the great masters of India and the Netherlands, Indian classical ragas, minimalism, polyphonic settings and Indian rhythms.

The artworks on view have been carefully selected by the artistes.