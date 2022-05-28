'Solo Fest' charms audiences with an anthology of powerful performances
Delhi based theatre group Articoll, the creative wing of All India Centre for Urban & Rural Development, organized a unique festival on 20th May, 2022 where four solo performances were showcased. Many of Delhi's theatre lovers gathered at the Muktadhara Auditorium to witness the event, resulting in a packed hall. The Chief Guests were felicitated by Deba Prasad Ray, Patron, AICURD. They were, renowned theatre personality and cinema actor Nadira Zaheer Babbar of 'Ekjute Theatre Group' and Torit Mitra, Founder of the avant-garde theatre group 'Sansaptak', respectively.
Solo play 'Dayashankar ki diary' directed by Janani Ray, Festival Director and Founder, Articoll, was the first to be staged. It is a highly popular play written by Nadira Zaheer Babbar who keenly watched the entire play and complimented the director Janani and actor Amit Bansal after the show. The hall kept buzzing with applause frequently while the play was going on. The play throws light on grim realities of the have-nots.
Another one of Janani's presentations was 'For Pina' – A dance performance inspired by Pina Bausch, choreographed and performed by dancer Umesh Bisht. It narrated the anguish of people while the pandemic period was at its peak. A play on based on gender roles 'The god of few inches' was performed by actor Shuddho Bannerjee. Rabindranath Tagore's 'Dusshomoy' - a motivational piece was performed by Kalasandhani society's Madhumita Sen, her group had also presented the welcome performance 'Truth & Conscience' for the evening.
The audiences were all praises for the variety of performances, many also complimented the anchor Minora Ray for keeping up the energy of the otherwise longish event. Janani Ray closed the event by thanking her entire team that included Rohit Rauthan, Tarun, Sudip Biswas, Hritika Biswas, Ranjan Basu, Suzain Amin, Moin Sultan, Mitul Mittal, Tarak Sarkar, Habibur Rehman, Dheeraj Jawaharia and Prakash Chhinwal.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Man shot dead, brother injured in Delhi for intervening in argument28 May 2022 8:29 AM GMT
A lost era of cinema halls through eyes of lensmen28 May 2022 8:08 AM GMT
Man ends life after killing his wife, two children with wood cutting...28 May 2022 7:55 AM GMT
Spared no effort in serving country in last eight years: PM Modi28 May 2022 7:53 AM GMT
Pawar took darshan of Dagdusheth Ganpati from outside temple as he had ...28 May 2022 6:19 AM GMT