Trivendra Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand felicitated the team of Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH) for skilling the artisans of last Indian Village – Mana at Indo China border. The programme was organised by Swami Vivekanand Health Mission, New Delhi in presence of Vijay Kaushal Ji Maharaj, Ram Lal , Krishan Gopal, Suresh Soni, Deputy Head's of RSS and Rakesh Kumar, Director General – EPCH.

Rakesh Kumar, Director General, EPCH said that EPCH's initiatives to provide complete hand holding to the artisans of Mana Village has been duly felicitated today. Elaborating further, he said "The product produced in Mana village lacked new designs, product adaptation leading to lesser selling opportunities and the migration of the artisans from the native place. The items

which are traditionally produced at Mana village included raw wool products like Pankhi Shawl, Khes, woolens etc."

EPCH during last edition of IHGF – Delhi Fair Autumn held in October, 2019 had taken the initiative to bring the artisans of Mana village to participate in the fair. A team of designers including master craft persons from Barmer and Jaipur were deputed well before the show to Mana

village so that a new products as per International trends can be developed into high fashion items.

The product developed by artisans of Mana village with the help of master craft persons of Barmer received a very positive response from the visiting overseas as well as domestic buyers.

EPCH is also undertaking skill, design development, infrastructure creation,

marketing linkages thus providing both backward as well as forward linkage to the

artisans .

The entire activity is carried out in association with SVHM (Swami Vivekanand Health Mission) and with support of O/o Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

"The complete hand holding of artisans in designing, marketing, backward forward linkages etc of Mana Village, will bring back the population that had migrated to cities and increase the local sales as well as exports of handicrafts, which is produced in this village," said Kumar.