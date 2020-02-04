Sikkim through Arindam Sil's eye
The Government of Sikkim, along with ace Director Arindam Sil, is all set to begin filming a documentary on Sikkim, which is known as the land of opportunities. Sil along with his team is stated to visit Sikkim in early February for the same.
"This is a huge honour for me to work with the Sikkim Government as after our legendary director Satyajit Ray, the government has chosen me to film the documentary. Looking forward to work with the brilliant team," said Arindam Sil, Director.
The film is being co-directed by Mandira Chetri, along with Director of Photography Sunita Radia. Music is given by Bickram Ghosh; scriptwriting by Sulagna Guha and editing being done by Sanglap Bhowmick. The film will be showcased in the Sikkim Global Cinema Festival by the Government of Sikkim and Film Federation of India in the end of February
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Luxury meets island escapes in UAE4 Feb 2020 3:39 PM GMT
Sikkim through Arindam Sil's eye4 Feb 2020 3:38 PM GMT
Re-visioning Devdas4 Feb 2020 3:37 PM GMT
India can offer potential solutions4 Feb 2020 3:36 PM GMT
Cancer appointments increases to 94% in India4 Feb 2020 3:36 PM GMT