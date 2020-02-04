Sikkim through Arindam Sil's eye

The Government of Sikkim, along with ace Director Arindam Sil, is all set to begin filming a documentary on Sikkim, which is known as the land of opportunities. Sil along with his team is stated to visit Sikkim in early February for the same.

"This is a huge honour for me to work with the Sikkim Government as after our legendary director Satyajit Ray, the government has chosen me to film the documentary. Looking forward to work with the brilliant team," said Arindam Sil, Director.

The film is being co-directed by Mandira Chetri, along with Director of Photography Sunita Radia. Music is given by Bickram Ghosh; scriptwriting by Sulagna Guha and editing being done by Sanglap Bhowmick. The film will be showcased in the Sikkim Global Cinema Festival by the Government of Sikkim and Film Federation of India in the end of February