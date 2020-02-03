Siddh Nath Singh takes over Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart

Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC finally took over the Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart on February 3, in the august presence of Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME & Export Promotion, Govt of UP, Rajendra Prasad, IAS, District Magistrate, Bhadohi, Kritika Jyotisna, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, BIDA, Umesh Kumar Gupta, Abdul Rub, Onkar Nath Misra, Rajendra Prasad Mishra, Feroze Waziri, Husain Jafar Husaini, Ram Maurya, Members COA, CEPC, Omkar Nath Mishra, President, AICMA, Parveen Singh, MD, UPICO, Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director, CEPC.



Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME & Export Promotion, Govt of UP, mentioned that this is the best property in Purvanchal and UP Govt. will provide all needful support and assistance to the council in running of the expo mart.

Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC expressed his happiness and mentioned that the mart will give new identity and dimension to Bhadohi-Mirzapur-Varanasi carpet cluster. Siddh Nath Singh mentioned that council will start organising domestic as well as international exhibitions of carpets in the mart."We are planning to organise first exhibition in May, 2020 with the support of Govt. of UP," he said.

Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC further mentioned that council will shortly move its regional office in the mart and is planning to establish world class design studio in the mart. The world class design studio will cater the requirement of all member-exporters of the area.

Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME & Export Promotion, Govt of UP agreed to provide all financial assistance to the CEPC for its first exhibition in the mart and for establishing world class design studio, which will definitely give big boom to the exports from the area.

Rajendra Prasad, IAS, District Magistrate, Bhadohi mentioned that this is the pride movement for us to be part of this historic event and is hopeful that it will help in overall development of the Bhadohi and adjoining areas.

Kritika Jyotisna, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, BIDA also expressed her happiness and assured her full support to the council in interest of the development of trade from the area.

Siddh Nath Singh and all members of committee of administration are hopeful that the mart will be a mile stone in the development of the Bhadohi-Mirzapur-Varanasi carpet belt and the benefit will go directly to the artisans and weaker section of the society in the adjoining areas.