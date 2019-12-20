Shyam Sundar releases special diamond jubilee year calendar

Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers released a special calendar for the coming year at the Nandalal Bose Gallery of Indian Council for Cultural Affairs on December 18, 2019.



This heritage jewellery house was established in 1960 and is celebrating their diamond jubilee year in 2020. 'Celebrating Diamond' is the title of the year-long celebration.

The special diamond jubilee year calendar looks back at some milestones of the journey so far - focussing on initiatives to celebrate all the glitter and glow in society and the pursuit of excellence beyond the four walls of the jewellery showrooms.

Release of the calendar was a special end-of-the-year event that included a screening of special 'Celebrating Diamond' audio-visual and a pictorial exhibition that was really an extension of the calendar.

Superstar Prosenjit released the calendar and interacted with members of the news media on his association with Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers and social responsibility.

"I have a special relationship with Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers and am happy to release this very special calendar on their CSR initiatives," said Chatterjee, adding, "and I take this opportunity to congratulate this heritage jewellery house for being such a socially responsible corporate."

"'Celebrating Diamond', the title of our year-long celebration of our diamond jubilee year, is woven around the idea of looking at the glitter and dazzle of all that is really precious - like the society we live in and our immediate environment", said Arpita Saha, Director, Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers, "and this calendar is a throwback on some milestones of our journey in that direction"

"The objective of this special diamond jubilee year calendar is to spread the joy of being socially committed and share all the real glitter and glow behind us", said Rupak Saha, Director, adding, "and to set the mood for our year-long celebration of all that is really diamond."

Event ended on sweet note with special flavours of the season and hope and happiness for the new year.