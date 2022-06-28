Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers announces 'Special Ratha-Yatra Offer'





Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers is presenting the 'Special Ratha-Yatra Offer' from June 27 to July 2. This special annual offer is dedicated to a festival that is driven by divine power and fuelled by popular pull. And this year's edition is showcasing a very special collection of gold jewellery that is inspired by the aura of Lord Jagannath.

Apart from having a wide choice of exclusive gold and diamond jewellery on offer, a bouquet of special discounts, draws and other attractions have been added for customers, such as Rs 225 off on every gram of gold and diamond jewellery purchased; daily lucky draw with gifts like household appliances; a mega draw of three-night Puri package tours for three lucky couples and blessed 'prasad' from the Jagannath Temple, Puri, for every customer.

Additionally, all other regular facilities and services - 'Sonay Sohaga' (special discount scheme to buy gold and diamond jewellery), 'Old Gold Exchange Facilty' and IGI and GSI Certified Gemstones - will also be available.

Altogether, a lot of glitter and dazzle is in store for the customer and all in the true spirit of the Ratha-yatra festival.

At a special preview, Jagannath Kumar Daitapati, Chief Servitor of the Jagannath Temple, Puri, unveiled the special collection of the 'Lord Jagannath aura inspired' gold jewellery and blessed the occasion.

"I am very happy to be here and unveil this very special jewellery collection", said Daitapati, adding, "And I take this opportunity to compliment 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' for this wonderful initiative and wish them all the best in their journey ahead."

Arpita Saha, Director, 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' said, "Ratha-yatra is very special to us, as the 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' journey started on this auspicious day 62 years ago and it is with the blessing of Lord Jagannath that we have come this far. That is why we celebrate this auspicious occasion, every year, with a special thanksgiving."

"We are also very grateful to our dear customers for their faith and trust in us and all that we do because it is this popular pull that has helped us progress so far and encouraged us to keep going. And the special 'Ratha- Yatra' offer is our way of celebrating our customer-friends, without whom we would not have arrived here," said Rupak Saha, Director, 'Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers'.

While the Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers' 'Special Ratha-Yatra Offer' will be at all the showrooms in Tripura (Agartala, Khowai, Dharmanagar and Udaipur) from June 27 to July 2, it will run for an additional day, that is, up to July 3, at all the showrooms in Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala and Barasat)