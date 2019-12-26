Shubhangi Swarup's book receives Sushila Devi Award

The Ratanlal Foundation and the organising Committee of the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival recently announced the Sushila Devi Award for 'Best Book of Fiction' written by a woman author and published in 2018. The prize, instituted by the Ratanlal Foundation, will be given to Shubhangi Swarup's 'Latitudes of Longing'.



The competitive shortlist had books including 'Missing' by Sumana Roy, 'The Undoing Dance' by Srividya Natarajan, 'The Queen of Jasmine Country' by Sharanya Manivannam, 'Bombay Brides' by Esther David and 'Latitudes of Longing' by Shubhangi Swarup.

The Jury chaired by Prof Malashri Lal which included Dr Sukrita Paul Kumar and Prof GJV Prasad concluded that 'Latitudes of Longing' is a novel crafted with sophistication and finesse.

Set primarily in the Andaman Islands the story delves into the surreal realms of clairvoyance and the uncanny links between nature and human life. Although the narrative moves into other landscapes such as Myanmar and Nepal, the novelist's firm hold on environmental issues coheres into a thoughtful yet gripping story of courage and consistency.

Through vividly sketched characters, the values of urban rationality and an alternative civilization aligned to Nature are presented with remarkable acumen.

This award carries a cash prize of 2 lakh INR and will be presented to the author at the inaugural ceremony of the Bhopal Literature and Art Festival at Bharat Bhawan Bhopal on January 10, 2020.