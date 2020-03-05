Showcasing Indian handloom art

The Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland is organising National Handloom expo (NERTPS) 2020 at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi. Handloom products like silk stoles, Dupattas, bags, summer waist coats along with handloom accessories are being showcased during the 15 day long expo, which will continue till March 17.



The inaugural function was held on March 4 with the chief guest Immnatiba, Advisor, Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, Skill Development Entr, Government of Nagaland. He inaugurated the expo by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

In addition to him, Sanjay Rastogi, Development commissioner for Handlooms and Jyoti Kalash, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Resident Commissioner, Government of Nagaland were also present during the inauguration.

Artisans and weavers from across North East states have come all the way to New Delhi to showcase their work. The aim behind the expo is to give efficient weavers of the region a marketing platform.

Commenting on the Expo, Hokishe, K Assumi, Director, Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland said, "Through this Expo, we want to introduce our culture to the rest of India. It is a proud moment for Government of Nagaland as we are promoting organic products."

The Expo aims to promote and develop the traditional handloom and handicrafts products and many more handloom items from all over India. The key attraction of the expo will be North East handloom products.

Jyoti, one of the visitors from New Delhi, said, "The ongoing Expo is one of its kind, where various artists and weavers across north east India have exhibited their creativity. All ranges of hand-woven from different parts of the country are available in this fair."

During the exhibition, over 150 participants from various parts of India and especially from North East India will be exhibiting the unique handicrafts products.

The inauguration was followed by a fashion show, based on the theme 'Handloom for Green Culture' – a show that highlighted creativity and sustainability.

Over 15 designers took to the stage to showcase their designs in an effort to raise awareness about sustainable and organic products.

The show overall is attracting people in large numbers in the national capital.