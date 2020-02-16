ShishuMela : Upholding the rights of children

St Xavier's College, Kolkata, believes strongly in child rights and child protection. Throughout the year, a number of activities are held with children focusing on the cause and creating awareness. Apart from these activities, the college has also adopted a number of villages in Bishnupur I block of South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal. Though the major entry point has been education of village children, child rights and child protection is always given priority.



One of the major events of the college focussing on child rights and child protection is Shishu Mela which witnesses every year the unique solidarity between 300 plus college students and approximately 1000 children. This year, the mela will not only ensure all the children fulfil their right to enjoyment but also be aware about their rights, duties and protection from any form of violence as well as become change agents.

To be organised in collaboration with Department of Social Work and NSS, the event will be held on February 16, 10 am to 3 pm at St Xavier's College ground.

During the event, the whole campus will have posters on child rights/child abuse/child protection, awareness on safeguarding the rights of children. 20 departments of the College will put up game stalls. The interiors of each stall will be decorated as per the need of the games, while the exterior and the periphery of the stall will have child rights, child protection and promoting green environment related posters and decorations. Street play on child and environment protection will be performed. Besides, there will be other cultural performances on child abuse, its prevention and action (awareness campaign).

Participants in Shishu Mela will include children from 8 villages of South 24 Parganas district, 14 NGOs as well as 350 student volunteers.