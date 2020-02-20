Bruno Art Group presents 'Shining Brightly', a group exhibition by Israeli and international artists as a part of the celebrations of 28 years of Diplomatic Relation between India and Israel. Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel in India and Israeli artist, Roy Yariv will be present to grace the event

When: February 23 to 29; Timing: 4:00 pm to 8:00

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre