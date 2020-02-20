Shining Brightly
Bruno Art Group presents 'Shining Brightly', a group exhibition by Israeli and international artists as a part of the celebrations of 28 years of Diplomatic Relation between India and Israel. Dr Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel in India and Israeli artist, Roy Yariv will be present to grace the event
When: February 23 to 29; Timing: 4:00 pm to 8:00
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt looks at balancing act on AGR dues20 Feb 2020 5:45 PM GMT
Centre releases Rs 19,950 cr GST compensation to states20 Feb 2020 5:44 PM GMT
24x7 power supply by bundling renewable with thermal power20 Feb 2020 5:44 PM GMT
RBI rate committee torn between growth concerns, inflation...20 Feb 2020 5:43 PM GMT
India gives licences for importing 5 lakh tonnes refined...20 Feb 2020 5:43 PM GMT