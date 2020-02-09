Senco's new collection makes for a perfect Valentine's gift

To celebrate the spirit of love this Valentine's Day, Senco Gold & Diamonds, the largest jewellery retail chain from Eastern India, launched an exclusive range of perfectly cut diamond collection – 'Perfect Love'. The collection includes exquisite earrings, rings, pendants, nose pins and single diamond studs.



It is a celebration of love, and a shining example of the finest craftsmanship that Senco Gold and Diamonds is known for. 'Perfect Love' is a collection of perfectly-cut heart and arrow diamonds, the crème de la crème of diamond artistry. Its colour, clarity, carat and cut ensure that it exudes maximum brilliance when touched by the slightest light and exhibits a perfect symmetry of eight arrows when seen from the crown and tiny hearts when viewed from under.

Speaking at the launch Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold and Diamonds, said, "Each diamond in our collection is flawless and has been perfectly crafted in the rarest hearts and arrows cut, designed to reflect optimum light at a precise angle for maximum brilliance. The people we love have many flaws, but they are perfect for us, and therefore deserve a flawless diamond like 'Perfect Love'."

The 'Perfect Love' collection will be available across all Senco Gold and Diamonds stores in the country and starts from Rs 8999 onwards.

Present offers to celebrate the festival of love include 'buying diamond and getting assured gold free and 0% deduction in old gold exchange. The offer valid till February 16, 2020.