Senco Gold launches its premium jewellery showroom 'D'Signia' in Chandigarh

Senco Gold and Diamonds, the largest organised jewellery retail player in eastern India, based on number of stores, expands its footprint in North India with the launch of its premium jewellery showroom D'Signia in Chandigarh, Punjab.

This is the first showroom by 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' in Chandigarh and overall, the eighth D'Signia showroom in the country. The new two-storied D'Signia showroom is located at the SCO147-148, Sector-17C Bridge Road, Chandigarh, Punjab-160017. This showroom in Punjab will offer a wide range of elegantly designed jewellery collections for all occasions.

Expressing his views on the launch of the new showroom in Chandigarh, Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' said, "We are delighted to launch our first showroom in the state of Punjab. With a catalogue offering more than 108,000 designs for gold jewellery and more than 46,000 designs for diamond jewellery, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' offers a large variety of designs of handcrafted jewellery, most of which are designed and manufactured in-house by its designers in close collaboration with skilled local craftsmen (generally termed as 'Karigars') in Kolkata and across the country. We have jewellery for every purpose and we are thrilled to bring meticulously crafted exquisite pieces of jewellery to the people of Chandigarh."

Commenting on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director of Marketing and Designs, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' said, "Karigars of Kolkata are skilled and famous for their detailed craftsmanship. They cater not just across India but also other parts of the world. The new D'Signia showroom will enable the jewellery lovers of the beautiful city Chandigarh to experience the exquisite collections of elegantly designed premium jewellery, handcrafted by the karigars of the city of joy. We are also confident that the newly inaugurated showroom will provide the best-in-class retail experience to the people of Chandigarh."

To celebrate this grand opening of the showroom on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, the brand is offering a host of offers up to Rs 225/- discount per gram on gold jewellery; flat 50 percent off on making charges plus free gold on diamond jewellery; flat 20 percent discount on making charges on platinum jewellery; 15 percent discount on making charges/ retail value and 10 percent discount in stone value on the astral gemstone to delight the customers.

'Senco Gold' currently has 127 showrooms in 89 cities and towns across 13 states in India.