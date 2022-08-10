Senco Gold & Diamonds celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Senco Gold and Diamonds, the largest organized jewellery retailer in Eastern India (based on number of stores), recently announced the launch of a new 'Tria Collection' which consists of gold and platinum chains and diamond jewellery in the form of chain pendants, rings, ear rings and neckpieces for everyday wear. The new collection which starts at Rs 20,000 is inspired by the Latin word Tria which means Three and symbolic of the three colours - saffron, white and green that are part of our Indian National Flag. The products are also based in three colors – yellow gold, rose gold and white gold.



Senco Gold has also launched an exciting offer titled 'Azadi Offer' to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day. As part of this offer, customers can avail huge discounts on making charges of entire range of jewellery in Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver and Gossip. The offer also showcases the quality of craftsmanship that karigars of Senco Gold & Diamonds possess.

Commenting on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, "It is a day of great significance and celebration for every Indian. On this special occasion, we offer an unmatched array of designs to our valued customers along with the launch of our new Azadi Offer. Our Tria Collection offers the widest range of chain pendants, rings, ear rings and neckpieces in gold, platinum & diamond for our valued customers".

Senco Gold & Diamonds offer a wide and unique range of gold, diamond, silver jewellery, and Gossip collections from work wear to bridal designs.

Senco Gold & Diamonds has also launched new Rakhi special collection that includes a new range of products in gold, diamond and silver. The new range of diamond rakhis can be worn also as a pendant. The new Rakhi special collection starts from Rs. 50,000. The brand has also launched silver Rakhi products range starting from Rs. 200.

The 'Azadi Offer' will be available across Senco showrooms and online channels for a limited period.

Customers can avail several benefits on purchases including upto 75% off on making charges of Diamond jewellery and up to 15% off on Diamond value, upto 20% off on making charges of Gold jewellery, 0% deduction on old Gold exchange, making charges starting from 9%, free insurance and no cost EMI on Diamond jewellery.

As part of the new campaign of its men's platinum jewellery collection, it is offering upto 20% discount on making charges of

Platinum jewellery.