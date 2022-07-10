Senco Gold & Diamonds celebrates 50th birthday of Sourav Ganguly

Senco Gold and Diamonds, the largest organised jewellery retail player in Eastern India, launched a specially designed 24-karat gold coin to commemorate the 50th birthday of ace cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

The former Indian cricket team skipper and current BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly turned 50 on July 8. He has been an inspiration for many youngsters since he infused the winning mentality and never-die-attitude during his tenure as captain of the Indian team.

Ganguly has been the brand ambassador of 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' since 2016 and has promoted the brand's Aham Men's collection.

To celebrate his 50th birthday uniquely, the brand launched a specially designed 24-karat commemorative gold coin, which is engraved with Dada's bespectacled image wearing his trademark smile on the front and a message of celebration of 50 years on the back.

Commenting on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' said, "It is an honour and privilege for us to commemorate this special occasion of the 50th birthday of our beloved Dada, Sourav Ganguly. We wish him a very happy birthday and even more successful innings for the next 50 years."

Thanking 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' for their initiative of coming out with a special gold coin on his birthday, Sourav Ganguly said in a video message from London: "Scoring a half-century or a century is a memorable moment in any life, so is turning 50 in the game of life. But 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' has made my 50th birthday even more special, by creating an exclusive gold coin to celebrate the occasion, with a handcrafted image of me engraved on one side. It's a priceless treasure not just for me, but also for my fans who want to celebrate my birthday with me. From the bottom of my heart, I thank 'Senco Gold and Diamonds' for honouring me with such a precious gift. I am deeply touched by the pure love crafted in gold and ever so proud to be part of the 'Senco Gold' family. Sincere gratitude, love and warmest wishes to 'Senco Gold and Diamonds'. Thank you for making my 50 a very memorable one in my life."

This limited-edition gold coin will be available at all 127 showrooms and on www.sencogoldandiamonds.com for the die-hard fans of Dada.