Selfie-Obsession ruining relationship

Posing can be really harmful as a multifarious stream of self-obsessed selfie images could single your narcissistic streak. Excessive selfie-clicks' can reflect the tendency of less intimacy which is a sign of reverberating a bad impression towards your partner and setting a negative tone to your relationship.

Selfies as a mainstay of posting in social media platforms such as Instagram, facebook or twitter which speculates that if one partner frequently posts attractive pictures, the other partner may feel jealous or threatened.

A study from Florida university academics Jessica Ridgway and Russell Clayton researched and shockingly found that people who are obsessed with their body image post more selfies to Instagram i.e. they confidently show off.

But in turn, those couples reportedly have the potent of ending up in poorer relationships due to constant conflicts about the attention others pay to the photos online. Jealous arguments take place and it deteriorates the quality of relationships. Selfie-clicking and posting is an obsessive compulsive desire that can be polarising things between you and your partner. The effect can create a withdrawal from the feeling of committed ecstasy, disconnectedness physically and emotionally and also can fume a loss of attraction.

This also explodes excessive ghosting and constantly monitoring of the partner's social media feeds, which leads to relationship obsessive-compulsive disorder (RCOD). While the study didn't measure this sort of behaviour but other research revealed how social media surveillance of a romantic partner is linked with obsession, jealousy, insecurity and dissatisfaction in a relationship.

More attention to the photo received from followers, more it creates an endless cycle of doubting which can lead to conflicts, cheating or even break-up. Also it highly reflects narcissism which is characterised by grandiose – selfish, self-regarded, a need for attention and admiration, vanity, exploitative attitude towards your partner or others.

High Sign of Narcissist

Narcissists' consciousness with their body image and their obsessiveness towards getting attention and admiration is the reason why they post more selfies and are addicted to social media.

A narcissist with self-esteem issues are conscious about their physical appearances may also use photo-editing software or filters.

Narcissists for their appearances may often be judged positively by their partner initially in relationship but things may get irritating because they always view their relationship as an opportunity to flaunt and ego validation. Over time, however, relationships are adversely affected due to self-centeredness.

How to over your Selfie-obsession and enhance your relationship?

With smartphones having high quality selfie cameras, clicking and posting of selfie has reached an to an epidemic level, this phenomena has not even exempted the funerals or leaders due to obsessiveness and it is a physiological fall out.

As the issue of self- obsession and self-consciousness is born from the desire to please others. When you feel self-obsessed or self-consciousness, your ego is actively involved which diminishes the state of self-awareness and self acceptance.

Stop Objectifying yourself

If you expose yourself to the environment to seek validation or other people's approval, you are in big trouble! By this objectifying behaviour, you are essentially exposing yourself that you are someone who cannot be trusted and that other peoples opinion on you matters the most. So you are not the likes or comments you get on instagram, you are beyond that which requires self-acceptance and let not others to determine your value through your post and comments.

Becoming 'Self' Conscious and not self-conscious

Instead of being more self-conscious, aim of becoming more mindful about your inner critic. Become aware and mindful about the negative-self talk, the inner critic within you who is constantly making you perceive a different reality of the world which isn't true. You need to acknowledge the real intrinsic within you which is not that you're truly passionate about getting pictured or filtered, it's about resolving the self-doubt.

Get rid of fear of Shame or Embarrassment

Living with self-obsession and self-consciousness means living in a world where every circumstance becomes a potential threat to the survival and we experience "fear" of rejection, shame or embarrassment. The solution is to deal with such a situation with sub-consciousness where we must engage ourselves in low-risk physical social situations with our partner and others and experience the positive interactions. It's easier to become less self-conscious, the more you hide it, the more you would be able to combat the feeling of fear and awkwardness.