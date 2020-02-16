See the world through Atri Bhattacharya's lens
The Indian Council of Cultural Relations, Kolkata hosted a beautiful photography exhibition by Atri Bhattacharya, IAS. Curated by Dr Kaushik Ghosh, Imaging Scientist (GIS ARPS) and organised by Ritu Agarwal, the art show was held from February 13-16, at Art Lounge
It was Atri Bhattacharya's keen observation skills which have been utilised to bring together beautiful images captured by him on his personal journey, from far-off places.
"This has been very special for me as I never imagined my photography being on display. I am very thankful to my team who always backed me up for giving this event a shot, as I am still learning the art of photography which has been a passion since early 2000s,"said Atri Bhattacharya.
