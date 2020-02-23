SBI Green Marathon: Run for better living
To celebrate the passion for environmental sustainability and better living for our future generations, country's largest bank, State Bank of India is back with its third edition of 'SBI Green Marathon'. Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI and Ranjan Kumar Mishra, CGM, Kolkata Circle, SBI, flagged-off the event that witnessed around 10,000 enthusiastic runners.
Swapna Barman, Arjuna Awardee – Indian heptathlete also graced the event. SBI Green Marathon observed participants from the city running 5, 10, 21 kms marathon, pledging for a greener future. Senior officials of the bank also participated in the marathon with other participants. All the runners were given organic t-shirts to promote clean and green city. The bibs of 5 kms runners consist of seeds which will be planted post marathon.
The third edition of the 15 cities SBI Green Marathon will travel to Chandigarh, Mumbai and New Delhi with 10 marathons got concluded in Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Patna, Bhopal and Jaipur. SBI General Insurance is the health partner for SBI Green Marathon whereas SBI Life and SBI Mutual Funds are also significantly contributing to this zero waste event.
