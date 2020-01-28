Say adios to winter in style

We cozied through the festive season with the latest fashion trends and a pinch of winter love. As the temperatures dropped, you would have clearly seen a rise in your fashion sense.

As the cold wind bids us farewell, here's a list of top trends to keep you warm through the transition into summer.

Sway in style, gentlemen!

Overcoats - the ideal outfit for every random plan

Too lazy to pick an outfit for a casual dinner plan? Why not keep it cool but hot; style yourself in a white t-shirt with navy blue chinosï¿½ But wait, does that sound incomplete? Yes, it does. Do not leave your overcoat at home! Finish the look with light shaded sneakers, after all, simple can be stunning too!

Boost up in blazers

A subtle war of style try comforting blazers in those meetings to be a trendsetter. Bring out your best checks and don't forget to match the colours with winter textures. Isn't the season all about colours?

Wait for the waistcoats

There is a lot that a waistcoat can do, so let it! With a little effort keep the tone of your waistcoat to earthy browns and pick light colours for the shirt. Play with checks and stripes but keep it light. Now you have another fashion trend in place.

Swing in style, dear ladies!

Stroll through the city in your winter coats

Is the chilly atmosphere outside making you feel shivery? What better than a parka or a trench coat to comfort you? You still have a fe days to go before your can stash them away. Step out in style and create your own definition for winter wear. To take it a notch higher, colour coordinate your sneakers as well – voila, a winter style awaits you!

Warm up your tones

Carefully pick out your warm winter tones; mustard and brown can leave you with a glow of freshness. Play around with these colours for a friendly but elegant look to add to your fashion style. Almost a perfect fit for all your winter fiestas! Match your mustard t-shirts or brown tube tops with contrasting cozy coats. Add these to your winter memories while they're still in style!

Bloom in the offbeat blazers

The ideal plot twist to your winter story is to feel the freshness rush through you as you opt for offbeat colours in business attire. Monochrome must be a thing, but printed blazers will make you unskippable!

While we are at it, why not try some checked blazers with a plain high neck t-shirt? A vibrant checked blazer sets just the right tone for a meeting but soon unfolds itself as the vibes around loosen up.

To all the fashionable men and women in town, say adios to winter in style.

If you haven't tried them yet,

try it while it's trending.