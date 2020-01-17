Save nature

An art exhibition titled 'We are still alive: Strategies in Surviving the Anthropocene' will be held at India International Centre from January 20 – February 2. Curated by Dr Arshiya Lokhandwala, the exhibition shows works of Achia Anzi, Asim Waqif, Arun Kumar H G, Atul Bhalla, Priyanka Chowdhary, Ravi Agarwal and Sultana Zana