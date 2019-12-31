Sangeet Niketan's annual celebration: A colourful evening of dance and music

Sangeet Niketan, one of the oldest and reputed institutions of Delhi engaged in imparting training and education in the field of classical dance and music, organised its 69th annual celebrations at LTG Auditorium, recently.



Chakarvarthy Ram Mohan Rai, Principal of this institution, informed that staff and students of all three branches (East Delhi, Old Delhi and South Delhi) presented a number of colourful cultural programmes based on classical dance and music on the occasion. Babita Khanna, Councilor of Preet Vihar area was the chief guest of the occasion. Meenakshi Chand, Mamata Chaturvedi, Medha Bhargava and Ashok Rai also graced the occasion.

Sangeet Niketan was established in 1950 by a famous artiste of Jal Tarang Late Gulab Rai to promote classical dance and music in the country.