Runki Goswami's tribute to music legends

Feel the essence of ragas in the music of Hindi cinema with music director and singer Runki Goswami. She will be performing live to showcase the underline melody of ragas that are used to portray moods and seasons in Hindi cinema. Basically, it will be a humble tribute to music legends including C Ramchandra, Kanu Roy, Laxmikant Pyarelal, S.D Burma, RD Burman, Anand Bakshi and Khayyam. Do not forget to mark your presence at the event and enjoy cherry picked compositions of the great music composers and lyricists of Hindi Cinema.



Where: Amaltas, Indian Habitat Centre

When: December 29

Timing: 7:00 pm onwards

Entry: Free

About Runki Goswami

Born in West Bengal and raised in Ranchi Jharkhand, India, Runki Goswami started performing concerts at school and inter school shows when she was just 6 years old. Ten years later she completed her Visharad in Hindustani Classical from Prayag – Dilli and Chandigarh Gharana and thereafter took up semi classical versions like Thumri, Dadra, Folk, Ghazal etc. Along with singing, she began focusing on composing songs penned by her dad and herself. She is considered as one of the most popular voices for Indian Folk, Ghazals, Bhajans and other Semi Classical variations.

Her music career

In 2013 she debuted as a music director in Telugu Film Writer ThedaVaste Fighter. Post which she also worked for another film Trivikraman (2015). In compositions like 'Ni Andela' and 'Tarabarku', she revived the genre of 'melody' which was otherwise passe in Telugu movies in general. Runki Goswami has also composed and sung for her private albums 'Manmarzian', 'Odhi Chunar Dhaani', 'Esho Devi Durge' and 'Debobeena'. Known for reviving and reliving legends like Geeta Dutt and Salil Choudhury, she has sung songs in Rajasthani, Kannada, Malyalam, Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Hindi, Oriya, Kashmiri and other Pahadi languages.

She is a regular performer at popular India Habitat Centre Delhi music festivals, concerts in India International Centre Delhi and Epicenter in Gurgaon. She has also performed in Hyderabad for the Utsav Group and popular platform Laamakan. She is a popular artist in Delhi Doordarshan 'Good Evening India' and has travelled in various other locations within India and London, UK for promotion of Indian folk thumri, and ghazals.