Ritwick's musical journey

Bengali actor Ritwick Chakraborty will be seen in his first animation film 'LYAAD: The best boon a bong can get'. LYAAD is a musical journey of an overworked corporate hotshot. Pressed between his devil of a boss and an ever-demanding wife, Kinkar looks for some solace in an unlikely ally. Raja Da, the king of ghosts appears, to give Kinkar that one thing which was missing from his life. What follows is a hilarious roller coaster of an epic slumber, a trip to fantasy land. Notable national award filmmaker Pradipta Bhattacharya is directing LYAAD.