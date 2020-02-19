RITES Annual Sports Day

RITES Limited, a miniratna (Category – I) schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, organised its annual sports day on February 16, 2020, with great zeal and fervor at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram. The event was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. To begin the event, RITES CMD Rajeev Mehrotra administered an oath of true sportsmanship to participants and volunteers. A plethora of sports activities from races to relay, shot put to long jump, tug of war etc were organised for the staff and their family members and later, victorious partcipants were felicitated