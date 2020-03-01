Revisiting the diverse artistic heritage

Kolkata has number of modern movements in literature, paintings, sculpture, theatre, cinema as well as in science and industry. Keeping this in mind, jewellery brand Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers in association with India Art Gallery initiated

'Kolkata Art Fair 2020' at Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The grand inauguration of the art exhibition held in the presence of noted Music Director Debojoti Mishra, renowned art curator Ina Puri, eminent artist Mehtab Molla, novelist Selina Hossain, Wasim Kapoor along with Rupak Saha, Director of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers and others.

The three-day long art exhibition was held from February 28 to March 1 at Rabindranath Tagore Centre of ICCR, Kolkata. A wide variety of sculptures, photographs, portraits, graphics and film posters were displayed to cater to a mix of sightseer's interests. The purpose of the art fair was to exhibit iconic works of art by all the leading artists of the city. There were more than a thousand artworks at the exhibition.

'Speaking on the occasion, Rupak Saha, Director, Shyam Sunda Co. Jewellers and art collector said, "We have always extended our pursuit of excellence beyond the four walls of the jewellery showrooms. We are delighted to present Kolkata Art Fair this year specially – our diamond jubilee year."

"Objective of 'Kolkata Art Fair' is to remind the city of its incredibly rich and diverse artistic heritage, as well as showcase the latest trends in paintings, sculptures, photography and installations," said artist Mehtab Molla, Organiser of the fair.