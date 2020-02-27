Resolving the issues faced by Indian carpet exporters

Carpet Export Promotion Council organised 'Niryat Bandhu Seminar' in association with O/o. the DGFT, Varanasi on February 25, in the Conference hall at Kaleen Bhawan, Maryadpatti, Bhadohi. The Seminar was inaugurated by Rajendra Prasad, IAS, Divisional Magistrate, Bhadohi, Chief Guest in the gracious presence of Siddh Nath Singh Chairman, CEPC, Omkar Nath Mishra, President, All India Carpet Manufacturer Association, Bhadohi, Harendra Pratap Yadav, Deputy GM DIC, Bhadohi, Umesh Kumar Gupta, Abdul Rub, Rajendra Prasad Mishra, Husain Jafar Husaini, Members COA, CEPC were also present in the seminar.



Siddh Nath Singh extended warm welcome to Rajendra Prasad and Member-Exporters present in the Seminar. Siddh Nath Singh in his address mentioned that under 'Niryat Bandhu Seminar' the Council is committed to resolve all the problems of the Member-Exporters.

Singh further mentioned that though the Indian

carpet industry is facing a tough time but CEPC is taking all the possible steps to help the members and to boost the export of Indian handmade carpets. Singh explained the need for registration under GI to obtain the benefit under the GI in the upcoming Government schemes for the Member Exporters.

Singh apprised the members about the forthcoming domestic and international events of Carpet Export Promotion Council for the Year of 2020-21. He concluded his address by advising Members to give emphasis on Latin American market such as Colombia, Chile and Mexico.

Rajendra Prashad, DM in his address congratulated Siddh Nath Singh, Chairman, CEPC and Amit Kumar, Dy DGFT, Varanasi for jointly organising the 'Niryat Bandhu Seminar'. He added by saying that under the vision of Prime Minister of India to boost the export of the country, the 'Niryat Bandhu Seminar' will play an important role in resolving the issues faced by the exporters of Indian carpet industry.

Amit Kumar, Dy DGFT made a presentation on the schemes of DGFT and mentioned that in order to achieve the vision of 5 trillion economy of Prime Minister of India how CEPC and DGFT can jointly work together to enhance the export from Uttar Pradesh region.

He also explained about GI to carpet exporters in detail and explained the long term benefits of GI tag and authorised user.