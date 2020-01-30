Remembering Gandhi
To commemorate Martyr's Day 2020, Sarvodya International Trust along with Vani Prakashan Group has organised a photo exhibition entitled 'Yuva Gandhi ki Kahaniyan' by Janhavi Prasada. The exhibition was inaugurated on January 29 at CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, and the photos will be on display till February 4.
When: On till February 4 2020
Timings: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium ,India International Centre,Delhi
