Remembering Gandhi

To commemorate Martyr's Day 2020, Sarvodya International Trust along with Vani Prakashan Group has organised a photo exhibition entitled 'Yuva Gandhi ki Kahaniyan' by Janhavi Prasada. The exhibition was inaugurated on January 29 at CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, and the photos will be on display till February 4.

When: On till February 4 2020

Timings: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium ,India International Centre,Delhi