Relish the vibrant delicacies at Delhi hotels

Empress of China, Eros Hotel brings its new delicacy 'Bento On the Go'. Unbox Empress delicacies with Bento surprise and relish the authentic flavours of Clay Pot Chicken, Steamed Prawn, Stir Fry Greens, Braised Eggplant, Mapo Tofu and other food items.



Venue: Empress of China, Eros Hotel,

Nehru Place, New Delhi

Date: November 8, 2021 - November 30, 2021

Timings: Lunch and Dinner

Price: A la carte menu

San Gimignano, The Imperial serves up Tuscan classic and creative wood-fired pizzas straight out of the live pizza oven, in the blissful surroundings of the elegant courtyard. The elaborate choices crafted with farm-fresh healthy toppings, selected by the chefs, enhance dining pleasures. Savour the finest offerings from the hand-crafted menu featuring perfectly done, oat, wheat and semolina flour base thin crusts, to leave people asking for more.

The chefs promise to take all on a gourmet journey with Quattro formaggi pizza (pizza with fontina, gorgonzola, buffalo mozzarella and parmesan); Pizza Tartufo fungi (pizza with porcini mushrooms and truffle oil); Manakish pizza (pizza with lamb mince, zaatar and olive oil) and Pizza ala diavola (pizza with spicy salami, onion and chillies and other smoky and flavourful choices).

Savour these exquisite specialties made in a wood-fired oven topped with capers, fresh burrata, mushrooms, kalamata olives, arugula leaves and more and pair them with Tuscan wines. Dine al-fresco in fair weather or soak up the intimate Italian countryside interiors of San Gimignano, as one indulges in this curated menu.

Venue: San Gimigano, The Imperial, New Delhi

Date: Till November 30, 2021

Timings: 12:30 pm to 2:45 pm and

7:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Meal for two: Rs 4500 + taxes without alcohol

Call at 011-41116608 for table reservations