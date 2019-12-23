Relish the flavours of bakery at Acropolis

In a bid to soak in Yuletide spirit, Acropolis Mall has inaugurated a five-day bakery festival christened 'Flavours of Bakery' at the Atrium, to celebrate the bliss of the season with an array of cakes and pastries to savour. The objective of the festival to present the people of Kolkata with an array of delectable assortment of cakes, pastries and related bakery items with much fanfare and fun. Different bakery players like Flurys, The Bakery from Lallit Great Eastern , Crave , Ibiza the Fern Resot and Spa, Choco Fanasy and Xir-o-krim are participating in the event.



The inaugural session of the festival witnessed a Cake Decorating Competition which has been organised for the Calcutta Foodies Club Members recently. The competition is being adjudged by renowned Chefs like Sanjib Mahanta, Pastry Sous Chef of Lalit Great Eastern Hotel, Arindam Chakraborty, Former Chef with Oberoi Hotel and food consultant and Manidipa Saha, Baker and author of various magazines and food shows.

On the occasion, Sushil Mohta, Chairman, Merlin Group of Companies, the developers of Acropolis , Ibiza Resort, Princeton Club, Homeland Mall said, "A nip in the air and upcomng Yuletide season remind us of mouthwatering cakes, and pastries of different sizes and shapes to savour. Keeping this in mind, we have organised 'Flavours of Bakery' to accord a good experience to our consumers and a chance to collect different flavours of cakes much to their gastronomic delight for their children and families."

"In this festival, our in house cakes and pastries from Ibiza, the fern resort and Spa are also there to pamper the palate of foodies. We hope to satisfy our consumers with this bakery festival and will continue such festival every year," he further added.

Calcutta Foodies Club, is a non-profit organisation based in Kolkata, India.

This food community has active members more than 250,000. Such a huge number of people from different backgrounds are bonded only by their love for food and related activities.

From simple food lover to cooking enthusiast to professional chef and restaurant owner, everyone uses this common platform to exchange information, experience and opinion.